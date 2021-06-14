HighTower Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

HFC opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

