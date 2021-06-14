HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

