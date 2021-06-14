Holo Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $188.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.00788865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.32 or 0.07964080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00083325 BTC.

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

