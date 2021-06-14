Homeros Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.56 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $52.56 million and $10.24 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.81 or 0.00794444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.31 or 0.08044667 BTC.

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.