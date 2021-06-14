HOQU 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $426,569.77 and approximately $1.12 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00797412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.59 or 0.07917042 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

