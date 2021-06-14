Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

