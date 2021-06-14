HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

PAC opened at $114.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

