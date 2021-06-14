Hub Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,192 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,358% compared to the average volume of 219 call options.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $67.44. 15,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,003. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Hub Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.