Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.15% of Hubbell worth $319,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1,786.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 125,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

HUBB opened at $184.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.50. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

