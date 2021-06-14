Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 49.4% in May

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.77. 5,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,132. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $59,336.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

