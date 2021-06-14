Humanscape Price Down 25.7% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $42.52 million and $11,359.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.29 or 0.00804839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.08064007 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

