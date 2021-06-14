Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in May

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of HSQVY opened at $28.63 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.