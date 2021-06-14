Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Down 28.7% Over Last Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 176.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $773.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00161580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00183351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.30 or 0.01025700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,651.90 or 0.99919643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

