iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$79.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE IAG traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 122,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.77. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$42.35 and a twelve month high of C$72.31. The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3871629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

