IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.59. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 22,074 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after buying an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after buying an additional 478,400 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $24,075,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

