iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report sales of $9.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.41 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year sales of $40.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 217,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 95,618 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 76,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,818. The firm has a market cap of $468.61 million, a PE ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.