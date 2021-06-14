Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of IDRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 18,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

