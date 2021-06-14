Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $6.31 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Idle has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00015914 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00169808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.60 or 0.01058016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.54 or 1.00168579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,741 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

