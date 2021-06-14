Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) PT Raised to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IMMP opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immutep by 948.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 974,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immutep by 1,145.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 194,484 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

