Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Down 38.6% in May

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 142,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IMH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 7,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,005.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,747,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 181,797 shares of company stock worth $360,867 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the first quarter worth $79,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

