Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Down 38.6% in May

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 142,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of IMH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 7,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the first quarter worth $79,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.