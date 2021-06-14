IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 13th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ISVLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 145,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.98.
