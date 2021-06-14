IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 13th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISVLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 145,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

