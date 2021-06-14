Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.76

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 6198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.