Inex Project (INEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 102.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Inex Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inex Project has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 1,274.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00171180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.41 or 0.01026101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.39 or 1.00338855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

