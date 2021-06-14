InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.34

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $92.78, with a volume of 1653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

