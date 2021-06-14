Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 209.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $2,734,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

BJAN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.51. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,568. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65.

