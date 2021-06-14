Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) versus Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Head to Head Contrast

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Inotiv alerts:

This table compares Inotiv and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% Luna Innovations 4.45% 10.48% 6.90%

20.2% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and Luna Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 7.70 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -84.00 Luna Innovations $82.68 million 4.14 $3.29 million $0.20 54.50

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luna Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.03%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Inotiv.

Risk & Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Inotiv on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. This segment also provides polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; Terametrix terahertz gauging and imaging products that provides precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing products that targets fiber optic sensing applications. The Luna Labs segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and materials, such as coatings, adhesives, composites, and bio-engineered materials. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.