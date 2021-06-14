Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Insider Laurent Humeau Sells 10,318 Shares

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INO stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 482,924 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

