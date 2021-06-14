Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343,367 shares in the company, valued at $55,145,215.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $46.47 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

