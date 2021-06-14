Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343,367 shares in the company, valued at $55,145,215.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ASAN opened at $46.47 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
