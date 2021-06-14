Insider Buying: JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Insider Purchases 25 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) insider David Fletcher acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £187.50 ($244.97).

David Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, David Fletcher bought 1,500 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,725 ($14,012.28).

LON JCH opened at GBX 753.78 ($9.85) on Monday. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The company has a market capitalization of £441.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 726.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

