Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $34,646,249.39 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,513.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,526.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,351.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

