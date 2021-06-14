Insider Selling: Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Sells $638,440.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
APTV opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
