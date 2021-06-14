Insider Selling: Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Sells $638,440.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APTV opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

