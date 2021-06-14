Insider Selling: Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Sells $52,308.00 in Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $97,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BANR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

