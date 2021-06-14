Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells 811 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kim Kelderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $443.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

