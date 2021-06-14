Insider Selling: MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Sells 7,410 Shares of Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $33.03. 13,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,788. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDU shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

