Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 1,191 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,191,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

