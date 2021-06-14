Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $4,610,500.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Roblox stock opened at $92.82 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.23.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
