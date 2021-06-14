Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $4,610,500.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roblox stock opened at $92.82 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

