Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0289 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $41,003.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00805138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.76 or 0.08098988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084423 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,637,415 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

