Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Insperity worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Insperity by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $181,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,241 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $92.07 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.