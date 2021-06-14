Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $99,327,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,958,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP traded up $4.58 on Monday, reaching $187.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

