Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells $245,385.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

