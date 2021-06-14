InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and $2.85 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00004070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00169808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.60 or 0.01058016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.54 or 1.00168579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002698 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

