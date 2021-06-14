Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 180.5% in May

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, an increase of 180.5% from the May 13th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.1 days.

Shares of IFCZF traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.66. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $142.23.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.