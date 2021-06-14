Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$188.00 price target on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$189.44.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$168.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$126.65 and a 12 month high of C$172.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$162.66.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.7144707 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

