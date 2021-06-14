Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$29.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$11.02 and a 12 month high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITP shares. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

