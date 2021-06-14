Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other analysts also recently commented on IPI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of IPI opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

