Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stake Trimmed by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.11 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $21.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12.

