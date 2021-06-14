Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter.

KBWP stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $78.01. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,862. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

