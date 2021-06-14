Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 25.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $47,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.75. The stock had a trading volume of 900,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,726,964. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

