Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 225.1% in May

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 225.1% from the May 13th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

