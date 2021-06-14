Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYF. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

RYF opened at $61.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.